Rape suspect arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 09:40 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) An 8-year-old boy critically injured in an assault attack in Attock Khurd area on Friday. The victim, Riaz, was attacked while returning home from school.

According to police and hospital sources, Qasim, the suspect, forcibly took Riaz into his house, tore his uniform, and attempted to assault him.

When Riaz cried out for help, Qasim brutally punched him in the face and head, breaking his teeth.

Locals intervened after hearing Riaz's screams, breaking down the door to rescue him and apprehend the suspect. The injured boy was rushed to Attock's District Headquarters Hospital and later transferred to Rawalpindi for specialized treatment due to the severity of his injuries.

Police registered a case and took the accused into custody.

