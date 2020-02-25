Rape through blackmailing: Girl sexually

A girl has been sexually abused by three persons through blackmailing in Kasur district of Punjab

Kasur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) A girl has been sexually abused by three persons through blackmailing in Kasur district of Punjab.According to media reports, a girl Sana who is a student of class 10th was sexually abused by accused Javed and his two accomplices.

Case was registered on victim father report.According to media reports, accused sexually abused the girl by blackmailing her for three month.Police have arrested one accused and are hunting for other two members.