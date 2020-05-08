UrduPoint.com
Rape Victim Lodges FIR Against Accused After Four-year Gap Of Incident In Sargodha

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:44 PM

Rape victim lodges FIR against accused after four-year gap of incident in Sargodha

Karana police in district Sargodha registered FIR against four persons including a police officer for allegedly committing rape with the girl.

SARGODHA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2020) A student of a law lodged an FIR against a group of people who subjected her to gang-rape four years back in Karana area of police in Sargodha district here on Friday.

The victim said she was raped four years ago when her father Ghulam Mustafa, resident of Chak 102 in Sargodha, was in jail for any case against him.

A sub-inspector was also accused of raping the same victim girl with other accused in 2016. Karana police registered FIR under Sections 292 and Section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, and started investigation into the matter.

According to a news agency, the accused persons committed gang-rape with the girl, made her videos and shared the same with other people including her relatives to allegedly blackmail the victim.

It claimed that a sub-inspector also committed rape with the same girl, shot her video and continued blackmailing her for years. It also said that the accused demanded money and other ornaments from the victim and started sharing the same objectionable videos with her relatives when she failed to comply with their demands.

NNI reported that Mazahar Kalyar and Shaukat Baloch, the close friends of the victim’s father, took the girl to Control Shed where they subjected her to gang-rape. Both accused handed the girl over to Sub-Inspector Rana Anwar and lawyer Javed Iqbal who also allegedly committed rape with the girl.

