Rapid corona test labs to be sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::Punjab Health Care Commissioner (PHCC) has announced to seal all those laboratories which are conducting rapid test of corona virus.

A spokesman of the health department said on Wednesday that rapid corona test were prohibited while some laboratories were using rapid techniques for corona test due to which their tests were not according to set standard.

He said that all deputy commissioners across the province had been empowered to take strict action and seal all those laboratories which were conducted rapid corona test.

He said that corona tests were conducted only through PCR techniques. Therefore, the laboratory owners are warned to avoid from rapid test of corona virus or be ready to face the music, he added.