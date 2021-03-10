Rapid development in agriculture field possible through drone technology: Fawad Hussain

UrduPoint.com
Chief of Air Staff Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Wednesday called on Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and discussed cooperation between the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Ministry of Science and Technology in the field of technology

The minister briefed the PAF chief about the ongoing projects in the ministry, said a news release.

The air chief appreciated the performance of the ministry under the supervision of Fawad Chaudhry.

During the meeting, the promotion of the civil-military interface was also discussed.

Mujahid assured full cooperation of the PAF for the promotion of civil-military cooperation in the field of technology.

The cooperation between the Ministry of Science and Technology and PAF in developing drone technology for civil purposes in Pakistan was also discussed.

Fawad Chaudhry was of the view that through drone technology, rapid development in the field of agriculture was possible in the country.

The air chief assured the Ministry of Science and Technology of the full technical support of PAF in drone technology. Such a partnership would pave the way for the production of Pakistani-made drones across the country in just a few months.

The minister while commenting on the unforgettable services of the PAF for the country's defence, paid tributes to the PAF for its effective response to the Indian aggression on February 27, 2019.

Fawad Chaudhry further said future wars would depend on aerospace technology and the outcome of the war would determine the capability of any country's air force.

Secretary Science and Technology Dr Arshad Mahmood was also present in the meeting.

