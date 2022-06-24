UrduPoint.com

Rapid Expansion Of Pak-Türkiye Bilateral Ties Reflects Unprecedented Friendship: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 09:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the rapid expansion of bilateral ties was a reflection of the unprecedented friendship of Pakistan and Türkiye, anchored in shared history, and religious and cultural bonds.

"The support of the Government of Türkiye in almost all spheres of Pakistan shows the love, care and affection that the two countries have for each other," she said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of up-gradation and digitalization of the APP urdu News Service.

On the occasion, the minister along with Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Digital APP Urdu News Service, which was upgraded with the support of TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency) and the Government of Türkiye.

Marriyum said the up-gradation of the Urdu News Service of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was a step that would go a long way in creating massive impact and impression.

She said the initiative would definitely improve the efficiency of APP Urdu News Service. "This is a big milestone we have achieved today in terms of expanding the premier news agency's outreach." The minister lauded the Government of Türkiye for launching massive projects in different fields, including health, education and media of Pakistan.

Praising the Turkish envoy, whose tenure in Pakistan was going to end in a couple of days, she remarked, "The way he has spent his time in Pakistan and the friends he has made and the connections he has established, he will always live with us in our hearts.

"We will remember him through these initiatives as he is a great friend of Pakistan." Marriyum said the ambassador had done a great service to the APP, which had news exchange agreements with 43 countries.

The minister also appreciated the role of APP's management in upgrading the news operations, which, she said, would further increase its outreach across the globe.

APP Managing Director Akhtar Munir briefed the minister and the envoy on the working of the news agency and new initiatives for its up-gradation and digitalization.

Earlier on their arrival, the minister and the ambassador were received by Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mubashir Hassan, APP MD Akhtar Munir and Executive Director Adila Rubab and other senior officials.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, and Senior Joint Secretary Arshad Munir were also present on the occasion.

The minister also presented a souvenir to the Turkish Ambassador on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Education Maryam Aurangzeb Media All Government Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2022

4 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th June 2022

9 minutes ago
 Minister directs to address problems in Park Road ..

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road Housing Scheme

9 hours ago
 3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth ..

3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth employment: Farah Azeem

9 hours ago
 268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

10 hours ago
 Formation of province for South Punjab's people as ..

Formation of province for South Punjab's people as per constitution: Law Ministe ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.