Rapid growth cannot be imagined without statistical data: UAF VC

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that rapid growth in any field cannot be imagined without statistical data

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that rapid growth in any field cannot be imagined without statistical data.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference on Statistical Sciences, organized by the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, UAF as the chief guest.

He said that scientific research cannot be completed without obtaining, planning, analyzing and drawing conclusions from statistics, so the field of statistics is of great importance in universities, policy making, research institutes and others across the world. He said that the UAF is taking all possible steps to ensure the quality education at par with international standards and produce skilled manpower by honing the abilities of the students.

National College of business Administration and Economics Pro-Rector Dr. Muhammad Hanif Mian said that the role of statistics is very important in all sciences. He said that without statistics, the annual financial budgets and planning process of different countries around the world could not be completed.

Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr. Muhammad Asghar Bajwa said that demand and use of statistics in scientific research fields especially economics, medicine, advertising, demographics and psychology are in high demand.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Head, Department of Statistics and Mathematics, UAF, said that in addition to the national development goals, financial and economists use statistical knowledge to develop multi-purpose projects.

The conference was attended by statisticians from various institutions across the country.