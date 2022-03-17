UrduPoint.com

Rapid Growth Cannot Be Imagined Without Statistical Data: UAF VC

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Rapid growth cannot be imagined without statistical data: UAF VC

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that rapid growth in any field cannot be imagined without statistical data

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that rapid growth in any field cannot be imagined without statistical data.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference on Statistical Sciences, organized by the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, UAF as the chief guest.

He said that scientific research cannot be completed without obtaining, planning, analyzing and drawing conclusions from statistics, so the field of statistics is of great importance in universities, policy making, research institutes and others across the world. He said that the UAF is taking all possible steps to ensure the quality education at par with international standards and produce skilled manpower by honing the abilities of the students.

National College of business Administration and Economics Pro-Rector Dr. Muhammad Hanif Mian said that the role of statistics is very important in all sciences. He said that without statistics, the annual financial budgets and planning process of different countries around the world could not be completed.

Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr. Muhammad Asghar Bajwa said that demand and use of statistics in scientific research fields especially economics, medicine, advertising, demographics and psychology are in high demand.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Head, Department of Statistics and Mathematics, UAF, said that in addition to the national development goals, financial and economists use statistical knowledge to develop multi-purpose projects.

The conference was attended by statisticians from various institutions across the country.

Related Topics

World Business Education All From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Pakistan proponent of resolution against Islamopho ..

Pakistan proponent of resolution against Islamophobia: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashra ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Nigeria agree to promote defence coopera ..

Pakistan, Nigeria agree to promote defence cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation stone of 1000-bedded General ..

3 minutes ago
 Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakistanis in NA

3 minutes ago
 Govt will not take unconstitutional action to impe ..

Govt will not take unconstitutional action to impede no-trust move: Asad Umar

3 minutes ago
 PEC to open new avenues of business opportunities: ..

PEC to open new avenues of business opportunities: FCCI Chief

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>