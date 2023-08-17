(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Director General of the Department of Population Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wali Muhammad Khan Thursday highlighted Pakistan's demographic challenges and emphasized the need for responsible family planning

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Director General of the Department of Population Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wali Muhammad Khan Thursday highlighted Pakistan's demographic challenges and emphasized the need for responsible family planning.

He expressed these views while addressing municipal representatives at a seminar in Abbottabad, organized in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). He advocated for a three-year gap between childbirths to achieve a balanced birth rate and resource allocation.

Wali Khan said that Pakistan ranks fifth globally in terms of population size and holds the top spot among Muslim nations, the latest 2023 census indicates a population of 240 million with a growth rate of 2.55%. He said that if this rate persists, the country's population could double in 29 years.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, currently has a population of over 40 million, experiencing an annual increase of 1 million people, this rapid growth poses a burden on resources and infrastructure, urban expansion, diminishing agricultural land, and rising demands for resources and food have exacerbated the situation, adding Muhammad Wali Khan said.

During the seminar, District Population Welfare Officer Shams ur Rahman Dawar responded to queries regarding the Department's services. He underscored that the continuous increase in population, particularly in Abbottabad, has strained resources and population management.

Dawar highlighted the importance of maintaining contact with local representatives and the significance of municipal governance in addressing public issues.

The district population officer discussed the challenges posed by rapid population growth, citing impacts on various sectors including education, health, communication, and access to clean water.

He revealed that Abbottabad's capacity to accommodate additional population is limited and suggested the development of separate cities to address the issue. The seminar further underscored the need for a balanced approach to population growth. Participants were reminded that the well-being of future generations depends on thoughtful family planning.

While acknowledging the personal right to choose family size, the government stressed the importance of considering available means and resources.