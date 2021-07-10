Rapid growth in population creating problems: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that rapid growth in population is creating problems which are a threat to human survival on the earth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that rapid growth in population is creating problems which are a threat to human survival on the earth.

The chief minister said that speedy growth in population multiplies health, education and employment issues.

In his message on the World Population Day, he said that the purpose to observe the day was to raise awareness globally regarding the importance of balance in population and resources.

People's cooperation and support to the government's efforts was utmost necessary to overcome the problems related to the increasing population, and to improve the living standards of the people. The tsunami of the human population must be stopped to protect natural resources. Raising awareness about population welfare wss the collective responsibility of every member of society, he added.