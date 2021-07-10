UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rapid Growth In Population Creating Problems: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 07:08 PM

Rapid growth in population creating problems: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that rapid growth in population is creating problems which are a threat to human survival on the earth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that rapid growth in population is creating problems which are a threat to human survival on the earth.

The chief minister said that speedy growth in population multiplies health, education and employment issues.

In his message on the World Population Day, he said that the purpose to observe the day was to raise awareness globally regarding the importance of balance in population and resources.

People's cooperation and support to the government's efforts was utmost necessary to overcome the problems related to the increasing population, and to improve the living standards of the people. The tsunami of the human population must be stopped to protect natural resources. Raising awareness about population welfare wss the collective responsibility of every member of society, he added.

Related Topics

Tsunami Chief Minister World Education Punjab Population Welfare Government Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

24 shopkeepers arrested for decanting

15 seconds ago

Emerging situation in Afghanistan being monitored: ..

16 seconds ago

EU Commission President Says Bloc Has Enough Vacci ..

21 seconds ago

4 dacoits arrested,weapons recovered

7 minutes ago

Japan's Fukushima, Hokkaido ban fans at Olympic ev ..

7 minutes ago

US Sees Adoption of Syria Resolution as Good Examp ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.