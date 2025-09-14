Rapid Plantation: 23,000 Trees To Be Grown In A 7km Area
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has marked a large-scale project to plant 23,000 trees in a 7-kilometer area in provincial metropolis, while the working on this project has been completed.
The initiative aims to transform Lahore into an “oxygen hub” by developing a natural air filter along miscellaneous poits of the city . Punjab Forest Department sources told APP that in this connection, various areas of the city has been finalised including Lahore Canal,Hadyara Drain, Bhoobtian Chowk, Ali Town, Karim Block Chowk, Jallo Park canal, Forest office Shahdara and Izmir Town.
It is important to be noted that the Punjab Government has already planted 105,000 trees on 144 acres of land, with the process continuing at an accelerated pace.
Furthermore, the Punjab government has set a target of planting 634,000 trees to improve air quality, making this initiative a significant step in the fight against smog. It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab government has launched a large-scale initiative in February 2025 to create a 978-acre natural forest along the River Ravi to combat air pollution and smog in Lahore.
The project, known as the "Green Revolution," aims to plant 634,000 trees, establishing a "green wall" and transforming Lahore into an "oxygen hub". The Punjab Department of Forests and the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) are leading the effort, which also includes inviting public participation.
