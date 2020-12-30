UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rapid Progress Linked With Modern Technologies: Ziaullah Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Rapid progress linked with modern technologies: Ziaullah Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash has said the provincial government has taken cogent steps to impart modern training to the youth in IT sector as rapid progress in technology fields was only possible to train our youth in this important sector.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board has initiated numerous projects to equip the youth with modern techniques and training in this vital sector adding many of our youth have already been employed in this field.

He expressed these views while addressing the E-Commerce Certificate distribution ceremony arranged in collaboration of KP Information Technology Board and Center for Information Technology here. The course imparted online E-Commerce training to 500 youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ceremony was also attended by MD KP IT Board, Dr Sahibzada Ali Mahmood, Director IT Board, Asim Jamshed, Director Marketing, Muhammad Muneem, Project Manager Youth Employment Program, Shoib Yusufzai, CEO IT Center Ammar Jafri and members of his team.

The gathering was told that expert teachers from the entire country were hired for the two months course who imparted online training to the youth. It was told that all the participants successfully completed their courses.

The Advisor to CM on the occasion thanked the IT authorities and said collaboration among IT Board and Center for Information should be continued and efforts to train more youth from KP must carryon to achieve desired goals.

He said by applying modern technology and getting its training, our youth can materialize the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Digital Pakistan. He said the present era and future belonged to modern technology and expertise in this sector was need of the hour.

At the end, the Advisor to CM congratulated the youth on completion of their course and assured full support to the Center for Information in its future endeavors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Progress Jamshed All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

45 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

1 hour ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

1 hour ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.