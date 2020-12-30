Rapid progress linked with modern technologies: Ziaullah Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash has said the provincial government has taken cogent steps to impart modern training to the youth in IT sector as rapid progress in technology fields was only possible to train our youth in this important sector.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board has initiated numerous projects to equip the youth with modern techniques and training in this vital sector adding many of our youth have already been employed in this field.

He expressed these views while addressing the E-Commerce Certificate distribution ceremony arranged in collaboration of KP Information Technology Board and Center for Information Technology here. The course imparted online E-Commerce training to 500 youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ceremony was also attended by MD KP IT Board, Dr Sahibzada Ali Mahmood, Director IT Board, Asim Jamshed, Director Marketing, Muhammad Muneem, Project Manager Youth Employment Program, Shoib Yusufzai, CEO IT Center Ammar Jafri and members of his team.

The gathering was told that expert teachers from the entire country were hired for the two months course who imparted online training to the youth. It was told that all the participants successfully completed their courses.

The Advisor to CM on the occasion thanked the IT authorities and said collaboration among IT Board and Center for Information should be continued and efforts to train more youth from KP must carryon to achieve desired goals.

He said by applying modern technology and getting its training, our youth can materialize the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Digital Pakistan. He said the present era and future belonged to modern technology and expertise in this sector was need of the hour.

At the end, the Advisor to CM congratulated the youth on completion of their course and assured full support to the Center for Information in its future endeavors.