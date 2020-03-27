UrduPoint.com
Rapid Response Team Rescues 21 Corona Suspected Patients In Two Days

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

Rapid response team rescues 21 corona suspected patients in two days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Rapid response team constituted regarding coronavirus have rescued 21 corona suspected patients within two days.

The two days performance report of rapid response team was issued here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that the corona suspected patients tests were conducted from Nishtar Hospital in which 20 patients' results came negative while one was positive.

The corona affected patient was shifted to Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital. He said that rapid response team received 21 calls during two days March-24,25.

Khattak said that citizens could inform about corona suspected patients and people who came from abroad and didn't completed quarantine period at Rescue 1122 number.

