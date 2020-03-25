Rapid Response Unit to sift persons from community who returned from various countries

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration constituted Rapid Response Unit (RRU) to sift persons and get their tests done, who recently returned from abroad.

Earlier, it was named Diagnostic Unit. Now it is renamed as Rapid Response Unit.

The citizens are asked to provide information about the persons, who arrived few days ago from different countries so that they should undergo diagnostic tests.

A control room (0614500964) at DC office has been established for information. Similarly, the citizens are also instructed to inform Rescue 1122 in this regard. During last four days, about 12 persons were separated from community and tests of the most citizens remained negative.

Data of 95 persons was collected from tehsil Shujabad.

The persons are kept in isolation.

DC Aamir Khattak urged citizens to cooperate with district administration.

He stated that pictures and data of such persons should not be published otherwise general citizens will feel fear from such persons.

He stated that masses should bring change in their attitude and extend maximum cooperation towards the government.

The corona affected persons are our brothers and sisters and its our duty to make arrangements for their treatment.

He also appealed media persons to cooperate with district administration in this regard.

District administration earmarked special vehicles to pick such persons and get their tests done.