Rapid Uplift Of Tribal Districts Topmost Priority Of Government: Iqbal Wazir

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:38 PM

Rapid uplift of tribal districts topmost priority of government: Iqbal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Iqbal Wazir on Thursday said the government was taking tangible steps for the uplift of tribal districts to bring them at par with the settled areas.

Talking to a local Jirga during his visit to Jamrud, he said rapid uplift of the newly merged districts was the prime priority of the government. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally monitoring the development projects of tribal districts to ensure its timely and quality execution.

Only in Khyber district, he said, development projects amounting to Rs 5 billion were underway that would bring a positive change in the area upon completion.

Iqbal Wazir continued that issues relating to education and health were being addressed on priority basis in merged districts. In Rajgal, he said work was in full swing to rehabilitate the affected local people.

The tribal people, he said, have rendered numerous sacrifices for the cause of peace in their areas and extended all out support to the government in its endeavors to eliminate the curse of militancy from the tribal belt.

Officers from departments' concerned, tribal elders and a large number of people were present at the Jirga.

