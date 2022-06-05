Rapidly changing climate, water shortage posing serious risk to Pakistan: Shahida

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairperson Subh-e-Nau, leading NGO working for environmental protection Shahida Kausar Farooq on Sunday said rapid climate change and severe water shortage was posing serious threat to the country.

In her statement on the occasion of World Environment Day, she said that unfortunately Pakistan is in the list of the worst affected countries by climate change.

"We face new disasters every year. We have to protect the earth because we have no planet other than Earth where life is possible. She said that forest cover in Pakistan is among the lowest in the world," Shahida said.

She said that the rampant population growth in our cities is leading to concrete jungles while government needs to make urgent decisions to meet the challenges of climate change.

She added that if every citizen of the country plants one tree in six months, it can bring huge change in the forest cover of Pakistan. In this regard, the government can provide facilities to the citizens in the form of plants and a suitable place to plant.

Talking about the growing water shortage in the country. Shahida Kausar Farooq said that water shortage is affecting not only big cities but also towns and villages of the country.

"We need to change our habits to save water and use it properly. The government should make the citizens aware of the essential measures like proper use of water, saving rain water and recharging of ground water."