UrduPoint.com

Rapidly Changing Climate, Water Shortage Posing Serious Risk To Pakistan: Shahida

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Rapidly changing climate, water shortage posing serious risk to Pakistan: Shahida

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairperson Subh-e-Nau, leading NGO working for environmental protection Shahida Kausar Farooq on Sunday said rapid climate change and severe water shortage was posing serious threat to the country.

In her statement on the occasion of World Environment Day, she said that unfortunately Pakistan is in the list of the worst affected countries by climate change.

"We face new disasters every year. We have to protect the earth because we have no planet other than Earth where life is possible. She said that forest cover in Pakistan is among the lowest in the world," Shahida said.

She said that the rampant population growth in our cities is leading to concrete jungles while government needs to make urgent decisions to meet the challenges of climate change.

She added that if every citizen of the country plants one tree in six months, it can bring huge change in the forest cover of Pakistan. In this regard, the government can provide facilities to the citizens in the form of plants and a suitable place to plant.

Talking about the growing water shortage in the country. Shahida Kausar Farooq said that water shortage is affecting not only big cities but also towns and villages of the country.

"We need to change our habits to save water and use it properly. The government should make the citizens aware of the essential measures like proper use of water, saving rain water and recharging of ground water."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage World Water Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

9 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

18 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

18 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

19 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.