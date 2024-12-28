Rapidly growing environmental degradation manageable through climate-resilient WASH

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The experts at policy dialogue underscored the need to align climate-resilient Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) interventions with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a pathway to achieving sustainable development and economic prosperity to join the League of upper-middle-income countries by 2030.

This national commitment highlights the importance of aligning policy frameworks, investments, and initiatives with the SDGs to drive progress across all sectors, including Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), asserted the policy experts at the dialogue organised by WaterAid in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), that also marked the launch of a policy brief “Climate-Resilient WASH: A Pathway to Achieving Sustainable Development Goals”.

The event brought together experts, policymakers, and practitioners from the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector to deliberate on actionable strategies for enhancing climate resilience in WASH systems and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Senior advisor, Climate Change and WASH, WaterAid Dr Shakeel Hayat underscored the importance of access to WASH for health and sustainable development, especially in regions vulnerable to climate change, pandemics, and conflicts. “Millions of people lack access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities, leading to significant health and economic challenges,” stated Dr. Hayat. He highlighted that WASH is a critical element of humanitarian discourse in the context of Pakistan’s vulnerability to climatic hazards, which both exacerbate humanitarian emergencies and hinder development progress. This calls for the need to ‘build back better’ in anticipation of extreme weather events leading to droughts, heatwaves, floods, and urban flash floods.

The Lead author of the Policy Brief, Mr Muhammad Awais Umar, highlighted the importance of Climate Resilient Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) systems in Pakistan, emphasizing their role in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to health, education, gender equality, and climate action. The brief highlights the need for investments in climate-resilient WASH infrastructure, public-private partnerships, and gender-sensitive services to improve health outcomes and foster economic growth, ultimately aiming to align national policies with global sustainable development objectives.

The provincial manager of WaterAid for Punjab and KP, Muhammad Sufyan concluded by emphasising, “The pathway to achieving sustainable development lies in integrating climate resilience into WASH systems. As we work toward building equitable and inclusive solutions, our collective focus must remain on actionable strategies that not only mitigate the impacts of climate change but also foster sustainable growth and community well-being. This policy brief reinforces the urgent need for partnerships, innovation, and investments to ensure WASH systems that are robust, inclusive, and future-ready”.

Bushra Khalid from Women in Struggle for Empowerment said safe drinking water has become a class question in the country, whereas depleting groundwater and pollution was increasing that forced women to travel to far-flung areas for accessing clean drinking water.

Ms. Khalid pointed out absence of local governance in Punjab as another problem that was growing into a crisis as water shortage and overflowing drains in impoverished areas was a serious issue limiting mobility of household women and working women due to lack of local government departments responsible to manage the issues.

Shahnawaz Khan from Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) said local government was responsible for ensuring WASH facilities but the province of Punjab lacked any local government for past many years.

Dr Uzma Ashiq Incharge Gender and Development Studies Department, Lahore College Women University said the varsity had started various activities with Water Aid and every student was bound to implement community work. “Our student won UNESCO Award on water and sanitation to save water in different household activities. Such university students can be utilized as ambassadors of WASH in their regions,” she added.

Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority officials also apprised the dialogue participants that carbon credit guidelines were being developed by the Authority along with green credits that were being introduced in the province that also emerged as a critical opportunity for all stakeholders to develop synergies on the issue with respect to WASH targets.