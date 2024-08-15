Rapidly Growing Population Impacting Country's Resources: PWD DG
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 07:03 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Punjab Population Welfare Department (PWD) Director General Saman Rai said on Thursday country's rapidly growing population was impacting its resources, infrastructure and environment adversely.
Highlighting some of the effects of the current and future population in Pakistan, she said that Pakistan's growing population was putting pressure on resources such as water, food and energy. A growing population increases unemployment and poverty by increasing competition for jobs, she added. Population growth contributes to pollution and loss of biodiversity. A growing population puts pressure on the healthcare system, making it difficult to provide quality services, the DG added.
She said that in future, Pakistan's population is expected to reach 338 million by 2050 and 455 million by 2100, which will further strain resources.
The country will struggle to produce enough food to feed its growing population. This could lead to food insecurity, she added. Water scarcity will also occur as Pakistan's water resources are already limited. Greenhouse gas emissions will increase and the increasing population will lead to an increase in energy consumption which will lead to impacts on climate change, the DG added.
Saman Rai said that to mitigate these impacts, Pakistan will need to improve access to family planning resources and education with the help of the public to cope with population growth. Sustainable urban planning strategies will also have to be developed to accommodate growing cities, she added.
