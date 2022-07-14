UrduPoint.com

Rapidly Growing Population In Pakistan Is A Wake-up Calls: Senator Samina

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Rapidly growing population in Pakistan is a wake-up calls: Senator Samina

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Thursday stressed on revolutionary measures to control stem population growth

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Thursday stressed on revolutionary measures to control stem population growth.

She was addressing a ceremony on the occasion of World Population Day.

She said that the population of Pakistan was constantly increasing rapidly and Pakistan could not afford such a rapid increase.

Even in terms of the current population, Pakistan has a severe shortage of resources and not all citizens of Pakistan are able to utilize these resources properly, she noted.

She said that resources are scarce in the country and the government needs to use all options to make the people aware about the continuous increase in population.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that at present the world's population has crossed 8 billion saying that countries around the world are prioritizing the respective populations according to their available resources.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that according to statistics, Pakistan is the 33rd largest country in the world in terms of area while Pakistan is the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population.

She said that growing population, health, employment, education, climate change and depleting water resources and national security are major threats.

"We need to raise awareness and for that all schools of thought have to play their part in which our religious leaders and media can play a very important role along with government and other institutions", she maintained.

She said that the economy can ensure a stable and sustainable social life.

The Senator expressed concern that if we do not control the population, Pakistan's population is likely to double in the next 30 years, which is a lot adding that it can be a big economic risk for the country.

According to statistics, the maternal mortality rate in Pakistan is 186 per hundred thousand. Raising awareness in all walks of life is an important need of the hour for family planning in Pakistan.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the reason for the rapidly growing population is the lack of serious attitudes, misunderstandings at the grassroots level, lack of trained health workers and other challenges including communication gap.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage World Education Water Family Media All Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Three members of family die in gas leak explosion

Three members of family die in gas leak explosion

3 minutes ago
 Atta Tarar condemns PTI chief's threats to officer ..

Atta Tarar condemns PTI chief's threats to officers

3 minutes ago
 Outage hits Twitter service in US, Europe

Outage hits Twitter service in US, Europe

3 minutes ago
 Multan Waste Management Company honours workers

Multan Waste Management Company honours workers

3 minutes ago
 AIOU organizes seminar on women's rights

AIOU organizes seminar on women's rights

7 minutes ago
 Navy promotes two officers to ranks of Rear Admira ..

Navy promotes two officers to ranks of Rear Admiral

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.