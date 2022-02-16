UrduPoint.com

Rapist Convicted In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 03:26 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional district and sessions judge Abdullah Usman on Wednesday awarded 25 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000 to a rapist of a 13-year-old girl.

According to the prosecution, Amanullah along with three others had kidnapped and raped a seventh class student, on March 24, 2020, while she was going to her school.

The court acquitted his co-accused Rani Bibi, Sultan and Zeeshanon benefit of doubt.

>