Rapist Gets All Of His Educational Degrees Cancelled

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:34 PM

Rapist gets all of his educational degrees cancelled

The Punjab Ombdusperson has imposed fine of Rs 100,000 on Teacher Tanvir Ahmad besides order regarding cancellation of his all educational degrees for sexually abusing a student.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2021) National University of Modern Languages (NUML) cancelled MA degree, transcript and result card of a teacher of a private college found guilty of sexual harassment.

The University took this decision in compliance of the orders of the Punjab Ombudsperson on a complaint moved by the family of the victim girl.

Tanvir Ahmad, who was teaching English subject at a private college, was found guilty of sexually harassing a student. Initially, he forced the student for tuition at home, saying that she was weak in English and needed special class for improvement in the subject despite that she had already done her O level.

The victim who had settled recently in Lahore from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was finally convinced by the teacher who later subjected her to sexual abuse. The victim family approached the college concerned for action against the teacher but in vain as the teacher was removed of the office and no legal action against taken against him by the administration.

The family finally filed a complaint before the Punjab Ombudsperson, pleading that a teacher at a local private college had subjected their daughter to sexual abuse and ruined her life. The family asked the Punjab Ombudsperson Office to take action against the suspect. During the proceedings, the teacher confessed his guilt.

After hearing arguments of the both sides, the Punjab Ombudsperson ordered the authorities concerned for cancellation of all educational degrees the convict had earned in his life and imposed Rs 100,000 as a fine on him.

The Ombudsperson Office also ordered the college administration to pay Rs 500,000 as a fine for their failure to take any appropriate action against the convict.

It may be mentioned here that it is for the first time in the judicial history of the country that academic degrees of a rapist has been cancelled besides fine on him for committing the said heinous crime.

More Stories From Pakistan

