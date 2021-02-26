UrduPoint.com
Rapist Of Disable Girl Sentenced With Life Imprisonment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

Rapist of disable girl sentenced with life imprisonment

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Session Judge I Mansehra Usman Basheer Friday sentenced lifetime imprisonment and imposed 5 million rupees fine to Arif mason after being convicted for raping 11 years old disable girl at Mansehra.

According to the details, the judge after hearing the arguments of both sides found Arif mason guilty of raping the disabled girl, sentenced him to life imprisonment with 500000 rupees fine under Child Protection Act.

On 4th May 2019, Muhammad Zaman son of Muhammad Akbar resident of Major Ayub road Mansehra filed a case at City Police Station Masnehra that the accused Arif Mason raped his 11 years old disabled girl while working at his home.

He pleaded that in the morning the accused told him to bring some construction material from Bazar then I along with my wife went for the purchase of material and when we came back and saw the girl in the room in poor condition with bleeding.

Police arrested the accused and after completion of physical remand, period sent him to jail while the case proceedings were also continued in the court of Additional Session Judge Haripur where yesterday Arif Mason was proven guilty and was sentenced to life imprisonment with .5 million rupees fine under Child Protection Act.

