Rapist Of Girl Held

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 02:10 PM

Rapist of girl held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested an alleged rapist of a girl.

Rafaqat Masih, resident of Chak No 85-NB reported the police that her 16-year-old daughter was alone at home when Sohail sexually assaulted her and fled the scene.

On the report of Rafaqat Masih, the Factory Area Police had registered a case against the accused and formed a special team for the arrest of accused.

The raiding team succeeded in arresting the accused within 24 hoursby using modern technique of interrogation.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

