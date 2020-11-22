Rapist of girl held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested an alleged rapist of a girl.

Rafaqat Masih, resident of Chak No 85-NB reported the police that her 16-year-old daughter was alone at home when Sohail sexually assaulted her and fled the scene.

On the report of Rafaqat Masih, the Factory Area Police had registered a case against the accused and formed a special team for the arrest of accused.

The raiding team succeeded in arresting the accused within 24 hoursby using modern technique of interrogation.

Further investigation was underway.