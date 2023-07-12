Rapist of mentally retarded girl arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Kot Radha Kishan police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a man on the charge of raping a mentally retarded teenage girl in Mazhar colony.

On the report of Shazia Bibi, the mother of victim Neelam, DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz Sandhu ordered the police to arrest the accused at the earliest.

Taking action, the police have arrested the accused identified as Sahel aka Monti after registering a case.

The victim has been shifted to hospital for legal medico report.

Further investigation was underway.