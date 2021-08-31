'Rapist' of minor girl arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The police anti-women harassment and violence cell took timely action and arrested an alleged rapist of an eight-year-old girl.

Police Tuesday received information that Amir Ali's minor daughter had been assaulted criminally.

The police responded immediately and arrested the accused identified as Azam.

Kot Radha Kishan police have registered a case and shifted the the girl to DHQ hospital Kasur for medical treatment.