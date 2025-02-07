Rapist sentenced to life imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A local court on Friday sentenced a culprit to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping his married cousin.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the convict Ishtiaq, during his stay at his cousin's house for medical treatment, raped her and later kept blackmailing her to extort money and jewellery.

The Wah Saddar Police registered a case against the culprit last year.

Besides life jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict for the main offence of rape; two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for the crime of extortion by blackmailing, and another two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 411 of the Pakistan Penal Code for the recovery of extorted money and jewellery from him.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani lauded the investigation and legal teams for collecting solid evidence against the culprit and effective prosecution which resulted in his conviction.