Rapist Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Wah Cantt

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 10:20 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a man for enticing and raping his teenage niece.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs0.5 million on the convict for sexually assaulting the twelve-year-old girl in her house in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station in 2023.

In case of failure in paying the fine, the convict will serve an additional period of six months behind the bars, ruled the court.

Victim's parents and public welcomed the court ruling.

