Rapist Shot Dead In A Police Encounter

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Rapist shot dead in a police encounter

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A culprit (who raped and killed a nine years old girl a few days ago) has been shot dead by his own accomplice in a police encounter .

As per a press release issued from Attock Police headquarters, police teams which were constituted to arrest the culrpit raided a hide out near Ghazi interchange . The culprit along with his accomplice rataliated and started firing on the police team .

During the encounter the culprit was hit by a bullet fired by his accomplice and died on the spot while his accomplice whose identity could not be known escaped from the crime scene.

Police are on the hunt to arrest him .

It is mention worthy that nine years old girl was raped and strangulated to death in the limits of Hazro police station a few days ago DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani had constituted different teams to arrest the culprit.

Behram Khan an Afghan refugee residing near village Nartopa told Hazro police that his nine years old daughter Fatima Bibi along with her aunt Gulmakai had gone to neighbourhood to attend a function .Her aunt came back alone  late night and told that Fatima had come back home  a little earlier .

Behram Khan said that on this all were worried as Fatima had not come back home . He further told police that he along with his two brothers went out in search of his daughter.

In the near by fields we saw our neighbour Dost Muhammad, who on seeing us escaped from there . At a little distance I saw my daughter strangulated to death .

Police on the information of Behram Khan have registered an FIR and different teams have been formulated to arrest the beast like culprit.

