LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Friday said culprits involved in woman rape incident at Sialkot motorway would not escape deterrent punishment.

Talking to the media after visiting the crime scene at the Motorway, he said that it was top priority of the government to ensure protection of live and properties of the people. The minister said that no stone would be left unturned to provide quick justice to the victim and her family.

He said that every proceedings regarding the case would be shared with the media.

Raja Basharat said that investigation of the incident was being conducted through various angles, adding that it was a litmus test for the Lahore police.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) had also formed a committee to probe the incident, adding that police team was also working day and night to arrestthe perpetrators of the incident with the help of DNAtest, geo-fencing and existing CCTV footage.