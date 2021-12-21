UrduPoint.com

Rapists Were Allegedly Involved In Drug Dealing In Balochistan: Police

The police say that they have recovered drugs from a house raided after being identified by Hidayat Ullah and his brother as their place to run drug-related affairs.   

QUETTA: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2021) An prove into the Quetta video scandal revealed that Hidayat Ullah and his brother Khalil were allegedly involved in a supply of drugs, a local private tv reported on Tuesday.

The reports said that police recovered drugs from a house raided after being identified by Hidayat Ullah and his brother as their place to run drug-related affairs. The police recovered drug items including ice, heroin, and drug pills, and registered a case against the suspects for their alleged involvement in the criminal acts.

Police earlier claimed to have arrested the head of a gang involved in blackmailing girls after raping and filming their obscene videos. The arrest of Hidayat Khilji was reported on December 3.

The suspect, according to the police, raped the girls after luring them into the trap by offering jobs and revealed that the girls were intoxicated by the accused before raping them.

Police launched a manhunt to arrest a third suspect after the registration of a new complaint by another woman. Besides it, the videos were sent to a forensic lab in Lahore as the police forces were waiting for a report on their authenticity.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had ordered the concerned authorities for early recovery of the abducted women and arrests of all culprits in the obscene videos scandal involving Hidayat Khilji

Balochistan CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had directed police forces to use all available resources for the recovery of abducted women and culprits involved in the obscene videos scandal.

He had said that the culprits don’t deserve any pardon who are involved in disrespecting and victimising the women. He had also assured the victims’ families of full support from the government.

