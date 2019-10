(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Member Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Raqib Khan on Monday assumed the charge as Chairman of the Authority for one year.

According to IRSA Spokesman here, Sher Zaman Khan member IRSA Balochistan relinquished the charge as Chairman after completing his one year tenure.