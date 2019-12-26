Rare annular solar eclipse appears in Pakistan after 20 years

(@fidahassanain)

The solar eclipse which started on Thursday morning at 7: 30 am was seen at the peak at around 8: 30 am and is likely to continue till 1 pm.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) A rare annular solar eclipse appeared in various parts of Pakistan after 20 years here on Thursday morning.

The eclipse which started at 7: 30 am, it peaked at: 8: 30 and will contnue till 1: 06 pm. The solar eclipe was also seen in other countries including Myanmar, Indonesia, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Special or 'Kusoof' prayers were offered in various mosques including Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

According to Pakistan Metrological department, annular solar eclipse would be visible all over Pakistan, especially in Karachi and Gawar.

People gathered outside their homes at open places and grounds to watch annular eclipse in all those countries where it was visible. In Indonesia, women and children also enjoyed solar eclipse. People made videos and pictures to capture the historic moment and shared the same on social media.

A user made video and wrote: " It is rare solar eclipse after 20 years,".

The solar eclipse appeared in Indonesia before Pakistan and India where Indonesian people gathered on the roofs and made vidoes of the scene. A woman made video and shared it on her twitter account by writing: " Recorded the eclipse while Adzan Zohar. Subhanallah,".

The Met office said that it would also be seen in eastern and northern parts of Europe.