Rare art piece to go on display at Alhamra today

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :A rare art piece titled the 'Grandeur Attack' will go on display at Alhamra, The Mall, on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Continental Falconry & Aviary Pakistan told APP on Tuesday that the inaugural ceremony in that regard would be held at 4:30pm at Alhamra on July 14.

He said the artwork was a one-off dual-edge taxidermy, which was based upon a subject-motif of a courageous coup encounter. It bears the motif caption as: 'The Daring Feat A Grandeur Majestic Attack of a Courageous Imperial Eagle on the Indian Rock Python'.

The state-of-the-art thematic depiction was centered around a female imperial eagle, which expired at East Continental Falconry & Aviary Pakistan, a few weeks ago. The outstanding bird named 'Irchee', and titled 'Queen of Asia-1' was a captive imperial which graced the aviary for years.