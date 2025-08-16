Rare Blood Lunar Eclipse On Sep 7
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A rare Red Lunar Eclipse will appear in the horizon on September 7 that almost everyone
in the world will be able to see.
During this process, the second lunar eclipse of 2025, the sky will be illuminated with red light. The lunar
eclipse on September 7 will actually be a blood moon.
It should be noted that during an eclipse, the color of the moon turns red when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, and at the same time, the moon is passing through the darkest part of the earth's shadow, due to which sunlight does not reach it directly.
When sunlight passes through the earth's atmosphere, red light is bent more than blue light, and due to this, the moon appears red during an eclipse, and for this reason it is often called a 'Blood Moon.
' This lunar eclipse will be special because almost everyone in the world will be able to see it.
According to the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) local chapter sources, this lunar eclipse will be visible to more than 7 billion people and the total eclipse will last for about 82 minutes. This lunar eclipse will be visible to 77 per cent of the world's population, which will be one of the most widely viewed eclipses in recent history. Another special thing about it is that it will be a total lunar eclipse, which is usually seen once in 18 months.
