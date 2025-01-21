Rare cosmic event in January to give amazing experience to stargazers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A spectacular celestial event is set to occur in late January 2025, as five major planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn align in the night sky.

According to the SUPARCO, this rare astronomical phenomenon, known as the "Planetary Parade", will be visible over the course of several days, offering a unique opportunity for stargazers to witness the beauty of our solar system.

Sometimes planets’ orbits align in such a way that they line up in the sky. This is a rare event because each planet moves at a different speed and in a unique orbit around the sun.

The alignment will be prominent after sunset, with each planet visible along the horizon in an arc-like formation.

This event is being promoted as an excellent chance for both amateur and professional astronomers to observe planetary positions with the naked eye or telescopes.

The Space education and Awareness Drive (SEAD) has encouraged enthusiasts to mark their calendars for this cosmic display and take advantage of the clear skies during this period to witness the alignment.