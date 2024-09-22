Rare Falcon Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Wildlife Department recovered a rare falcon on Sunday. Accused Zafer Hussain had hunted the bird in the Sahiwal Chandna area, Jehlum River.
The department received information that illegal hunters had caught a rare falcon and sold it to a landlord, Sona Khan, for Rs10 million.
Upon receiving the information, a team, under the supervision of Inspector Mazhar Hussain, raided and recovered the falcon.
In line with special directives of Deputy Director Wildlife Sargodha, Madam Arooj Zaheer, the Wildlife Department continues a crackdown against illegal hunters of rare birds. She appreciated the team for the recovery.
Arooj Zaheer, in a special interview to APP station in-charge Makhoodm Shah Latif, said that the crackdown against illegal hunters would continue on a daily basis.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested, three cases for overpricing essentials2 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 17,809 POs this year12 minutes ago
-
Two shops gutted, one injured22 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal wildlife trade geared up : Marriyum Aurangzeb22 minutes ago
-
4 dacoits arrested22 minutes ago
-
Olive oil extraction unit launched in South Waziristan51 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police performance report released52 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shahzaib Rind on winning Karate Combat World Championship1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 delivers first medical aid to 58 persons on MDCat test day1 hour ago
-
Spacecademy Society offers interactive learning activities for students1 hour ago
-
MDCAT-2024 conducted amid peaceful environment in Dera1 hour ago