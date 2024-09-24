Open Menu

Rare Falcon Recovered

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Rare falcon recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Wildlife Punjab department on Tuesday recovered a rare falcon worth around Rs. 100 millions from Taunsa Sharif, the suburban town of Kot Addu district.

According to a official spokesperson,the team on a tip off raided a house of Nayyab and recovered the falcon.

The beholder of the bird was also arrested for smuggling it abroad.

The recovered bird would be freed after attaching track with its wing, said spokesperson.

Meanwhile,Senior provincial minister, Maryyam Aurangzeb, lauded its administration for timely action against halting smuggling of the rare falcon.

Related Topics

Punjab Kot Addu From Million

Recent Stories

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

2 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

2 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

20 hours ago
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

21 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

21 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

21 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

21 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

21 hours ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan