Rare falcon recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Wildlife Punjab department on Tuesday recovered a rare falcon worth around Rs. 100 millions from Taunsa Sharif, the suburban town of Kot Addu district.

According to a official spokesperson,the team on a tip off raided a house of Nayyab and recovered the falcon.

The beholder of the bird was also arrested for smuggling it abroad.

The recovered bird would be freed after attaching track with its wing, said spokesperson.

Meanwhile,Senior provincial minister, Maryyam Aurangzeb, lauded its administration for timely action against halting smuggling of the rare falcon.