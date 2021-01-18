UrduPoint.com
Rare Gems, Minerals Of Pakistan Diorama Open For Public At PMNH

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 12:54 PM

Rare gems, minerals of Pakistan diorama open for public at PMNH

Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) has displayed the rare collections of gems and mineral of Pakistan at its galleries to create awareness among the people about the natural potential wealth of the country.Pakistan is blessed with natural wealth in the forms precious gemstones like emerald, ruby, tourmaline, topaz, garnet etc., metallic and non-metallic minerals and ores such as gold, copper, silver, chromite, aluminum and others metals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) has displayed the rare collections of gems and mineral of Pakistan at its galleries to create awareness among the people about the natural potential wealth of the country.Pakistan is blessed with natural wealth in the forms precious gemstones like emerald, ruby, tourmaline, topaz, garnet etc., metallic and non-metallic minerals and ores such as gold, copper, silver, chromite, aluminum and others metals.

All these forms of gems and minerals has been displayed for visitors and students to come and get knowledge and conduct research, an official said on Monday.

He said that researchers of Earth Sciences Division (ESD), PMNH are engaged in the exploration of various regions of Pakistan for the collection of rocks, fossils, minerals and ores for the purpose of research and education.He said that as per mandate of PMNH to provide informal education to the common men particularly to the young masses and to create awareness among the people about the natural potential wealth of Pakistan, new diorama "Gems and Minerals of Pakistan" is now opened.

More Stories From Pakistan

