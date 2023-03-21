Rare leopard allegedly poisoned in Landikotal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A rare leopard of endangered species was allegedly poisoned to death for attacking a herd of goats in LandiKotal's Shulman Valley of Khyber district on Tuesday.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department, the signs on the leopard's body showed that the animal may have been poisoned.

It was learnt that earlier this year two leopard cubs had died in Tirah Valley of Khyber district for an unknown reason.

The wildlife department has taken the body of the leopard into custody and said those responsible for the leopard's death would be brought to justice.