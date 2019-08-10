UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rare Photos Of Pakistan Movement Exhibited At RAC

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:22 PM

Rare photos of Pakistan Movement exhibited at RAC

In connection with Independence Day celebrations, a photographic exhibition based on Pakistan Movement titled Umeed ka Safar' was arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in which more than 100 hundred rare photographs were put on display

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) In connection with Independence Day celebrations, a photographic exhibition based on Pakistan Movement titled Umeed ka Safar' was arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in which more than 100 hundred rare photographs were put on display.

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Arif Abbasi accompanied by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition.The aim of the exhibition was to highlight the struggle of Muslims for a separate homeland under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi said that Pakistan came into existence after great sacrifices and that struggle is revealed clearly through this rare collection.

He congratulated and appreciated the RAC for conducting the unique exhibition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Rawalpindi Independence Muslim

Recent Stories

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Three kiln workers among four electrocuted in Fais ..

4 minutes ago

Mayor orders officials to ensure cleanliness on Ei ..

4 minutes ago

Copenhagen Police Publish Photo of Suspected Bombe ..

4 minutes ago

Modi, reflection of Hitler, Nazism: Sheikh Rashid

4 minutes ago

India will have to pay for Kashmir aggression

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.