Rare photos of Pakistan Movement exhibited at RAC

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) In connection with Independence Day celebrations, a photographic exhibition based on Pakistan Movement titled Umeed ka Safar' was arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in which more than 100 hundred rare photographs were put on display.

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Arif Abbasi accompanied by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition.The aim of the exhibition was to highlight the struggle of Muslims for a separate homeland under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi said that Pakistan came into existence after great sacrifices and that struggle is revealed clearly through this rare collection.

He congratulated and appreciated the RAC for conducting the unique exhibition.