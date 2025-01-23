Rare Planetary Parade to light up January sky

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A rare celestial event is set to captivate stargazers as five major planets including Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will align in the night sky from January 25 till mid-February.

According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), this extraordinary phenomenon, known as the "Planetary Parade," offers a rare chance to witness the planets' alignment, a spectacle not often seen due to their differing orbital speeds and unique paths around the sun.

The alignment will be most visible after sunset, with the planets forming an arc-like pattern along the horizon.

This cosmic display can be enjoyed with the naked eye or through telescopes, making it a treat for both amateur and professional astronomers.

The Space education and Awareness Drive (SEAD) has urged space enthusiasts to seize this opportunity and plan their observations during the event's peak period, emphasizing that clear skies will enhance the experience.

The rare chance to marvel at the beauty of our solar system in a stunning alignment will be source of attraction for the space enthusiast.