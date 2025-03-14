Rare Sighting: Four Snow Leopards Spotted Together In Gilgit-Baltistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) In an extraordinary and rare event, four elusive snow leopards were spotted together in the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan, marking a significant moment for wildlife conservation in Pakistan.
The stunning images of these majestic creatures were captured by wildlife expert Sakhawat Ali and Dr. Zakir Hussain, Chief Conservator of Parks and Wildlife, Forests, Wildlife, and Environment Department, Gilgit-Baltistan.
The sighting of these snow leopards, known for their solitary and secretive nature, is being hailed as a positive indicator of the region’s biodiversity and environmental health.
Experts believe that the presence of multiple snow leopards in one area could signal a thriving population and a favorable habitat in the region.
“Snow leopards are rarely seen, let alone in groups. This is an exceptional event that suggests the species is not only surviving but potentially thriving in this area,” said Dr. Zakir Hussain.
Snow leopards (Panthera uncia) are among the world’s most endangered species, classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Their presence in Gilgit-Baltistan underscores the region’s importance as a critical habitat for these elusive big cats.
Conservationists emphasize the need to protect the natural environment of snow leopards and prevent illegal hunting to ensure their survival.
Local authorities have urged the public to cooperate in wildlife conservation efforts and report any illegal activities that threaten these rare animals.
“The sighting is a testament to the success of ongoing conservation efforts in the region. However, we must remain vigilant to protect these magnificent creatures and their habitat,” added Dr. Hussain.
This discovery is being celebrated as a milestone in Pakistan’s wildlife conservation efforts.
Environmentalists are hopeful that with continued protection and community involvement, the population of snow leopards in Gilgit-Baltistan will grow, ensuring the species’ survival for generations to come.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan
Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth
Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign
National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeti ..
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza
ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan
WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank
Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes
Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..
Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025
Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tax authorities seal electric shop for PoS violations5 minutes ago
-
Rare sighting: four snow leopards spotted together in Gilgit-Baltistan5 minutes ago
-
Hindu community celebrate Holi with immense, enthusiasm & fervor5 minutes ago
-
PM directs strict action against hoarders of sugar, profiteers14 minutes ago
-
CDA establishes special recovery unit to improve outstanding dues14 minutes ago
-
Quetta Administration intensifies price control operation , seals 32 shops, arrest of 27 shopkeepers14 minutes ago
-
DG, GDA inspects works of ongoing development projects in Gwadar's Old Town14 minutes ago
-
DC visits primary schools,inspect attendance15 minutes ago
-
RDA hosts meeting to tackle security, environmental issues in private housing societies15 minutes ago
-
Mid-term exams resumed at SBBU15 minutes ago
-
Education Department accelerates action against Booti Mafia15 minutes ago
-
Governor inaugurates legends Ramzan padel tennis tournament25 minutes ago