Rare Sighting: Four Snow Leopards Spotted Together In Gilgit-Baltistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) In an extraordinary and rare event, four elusive snow leopards were spotted together in the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan, marking a significant moment for wildlife conservation in Pakistan.

The stunning images of these majestic creatures were captured by wildlife expert Sakhawat Ali and Dr. Zakir Hussain, Chief Conservator of Parks and Wildlife, Forests, Wildlife, and Environment Department, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The sighting of these snow leopards, known for their solitary and secretive nature, is being hailed as a positive indicator of the region’s biodiversity and environmental health.

Experts believe that the presence of multiple snow leopards in one area could signal a thriving population and a favorable habitat in the region.

“Snow leopards are rarely seen, let alone in groups. This is an exceptional event that suggests the species is not only surviving but potentially thriving in this area,” said Dr. Zakir Hussain.

Snow leopards (Panthera uncia) are among the world’s most endangered species, classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Their presence in Gilgit-Baltistan underscores the region’s importance as a critical habitat for these elusive big cats.

Conservationists emphasize the need to protect the natural environment of snow leopards and prevent illegal hunting to ensure their survival.

Local authorities have urged the public to cooperate in wildlife conservation efforts and report any illegal activities that threaten these rare animals.

“The sighting is a testament to the success of ongoing conservation efforts in the region. However, we must remain vigilant to protect these magnificent creatures and their habitat,” added Dr. Hussain.

This discovery is being celebrated as a milestone in Pakistan’s wildlife conservation efforts.

Environmentalists are hopeful that with continued protection and community involvement, the population of snow leopards in Gilgit-Baltistan will grow, ensuring the species’ survival for generations to come.

