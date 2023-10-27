Open Menu

Rare Trout Rescued In River Kunhar As KDA Springs Into Action

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) In a remarkable conservation effort, officials from the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Friday successfully rescued thousands of trout fish that were stranded in the shallow waters of the Kunhar River.

According to the details, as winter descended a significant school of rare trout fish, numbering in the thousands, found themselves stuck in the Kunhar River as they endeavored to swim upstream. The low water levels posed a formidable challenge for their journey. It was at this critical juncture that the KDA received an urgent alert about the stranded fish.

Responding swiftly to the situation, Director-General KDA Tariq Khan issued directives to mobilize the technical staff of the Kaghan Development Authority and heavy machinery was deployed along the river's edge to remove the obstructions hindering the flow of water.

This concerted effort paid off as it effectively increased the water flow in the river, allowing thousands of precious trout fish to safely return to the deeper sections of the water. The timing of this operation is particularly significant as it coincides with the breeding season for these magnificent fish.

During this period, each trout fish lays 500 to 550 eggs, contributing to the preservation of this rare species.

