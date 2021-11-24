UrduPoint.com

Rare White Lion Dies At Karachi Zoo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:41 PM

Rare White Lion dies at Karachi Zoo

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday sought a report regarding the death of a rare white lion died at Karachi Zoo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday sought a report regarding the death of a rare white lion died at Karachi Zoo.

According to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Spokesman Ali Hassan Sajid, the lion had been ill for the last 13 days and was suffering from Pulmonary TB which was being treated by veterinarians but he could not recover and died.

The lion was between 14 and 15 years old and brought to Karachi Zoo from Africa in 2012.

A team of veterinarians performed an autopsy on the lion and collected details about illness and death.

According to veterinarians, the lion also had pneumonia and the lion's lungs had stopped working.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he was saddened to learn of the death of a rare breed of white lion at Karachi Zoo as white lions are rare in the world.

"Strict disciplinary action will be taken against the zoo management if any negligence is found after the cause of death of the lion has come to light," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Africa World Died From

Recent Stories

DC Jail Abuses Part of Larger Scourge, Activists F ..

DC Jail Abuses Part of Larger Scourge, Activists Fear Political Will Lacking to ..

2 minutes ago
 Cycle rally organised by IUB to promote eco-friend ..

Cycle rally organised by IUB to promote eco-friendly activities

2 minutes ago
 Unidentified Perpetrators Set Car of Mayor of Fran ..

Unidentified Perpetrators Set Car of Mayor of France's Briancon on Fire

2 minutes ago
 New German Government Wants to Strengthen Cooperat ..

New German Government Wants to Strengthen Cooperation With Russia on Climate, He ..

2 minutes ago
 Psychology archives inaugurated by IUB VC

Psychology archives inaugurated by IUB VC

6 minutes ago
 RCCI,CCCSL, FCCISL sign MoUs to enhance trade ties ..

RCCI,CCCSL, FCCISL sign MoUs to enhance trade ties in Colombo

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.