RAs assigned to dispose of electoral roll objections by Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 525 Revising Authorities (RAs) has been tasked by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to dispose of claims and objections of individuals on draft electoral rolls by Saturday (July 9).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 525 Revising Authorities (RAs) has been tasked by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to dispose of claims and objections of individuals on draft electoral rolls by Saturday (July 9).

According to official sources, as many as 20,159 display centres were established across the country at prominent places including schools, colleges of the division and offices of registration officers, assistant registration officers and display centres at circle level from May 21 to June 30.

Display centres had provided an opportunity to people to register their votes, make correction or remove name from the voter lists, if any.

In the display centres, people got theirs and family's votes registered in their respective areas in case they were not enlisted in preliminary lists.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would start entering verified data in electoral rolls from July 15 and complete the whole process by July 25.

According to official sources, final electoral rolls for general elections would be published on August 25, 2022.