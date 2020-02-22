Rashakai Economic Zone to change destiny of Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera: CM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that all the districts of the province have been given equal share in developmental projects and various steps have been taken for the welfare and socio-economic emancipation of people in KP.

He was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating Palo Dand Road in village Salem Khan, district Swabi. He said that uplift projects have also been initiated in backward and ignored areas of the province.

CM said that very soon economic zone would be inaugurated in Rashkai that would provide employment to 250,000 people of KP including Swabi, Mardan and Nowshera. He said that DI Khan and Peshawar have been made part of CPEC that would put these areas on a new course of progress and prosperity.

He said that those who ignored people in their tenure were now busy in criticizing government and added that win of PTI in elections reflects the confidence of people that was the outcome of our achievements and welfare oriented policies.

He said that process of progress and development has been started in merged districts and various schemes have been initiated there. He said that PTI would abide by the principles of merit and transparency and strict action would be taken against those found of corruption.

Mahmood Khan said that people of KP would be provided Sehat Insaf Card by June and doctors would be appointed in hospitals and Basic Health Units of KP.

He said that government was making efforts to resolve economic problems that emanated from ill planning and wrong decisions of previous governments.