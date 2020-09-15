Rashakai economic zone to create 200,000 jobs: Abdul Karim

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Rashakai Economic Zone would create 200,000 jobs in industrial sector and most of the Chinese industries would be relocated at Economic Zone.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industry and Commerce, Abdul Karim and Special Assistant on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash said in a joint press conference here Tuesday.

Abdul Karim said that 700 applications have been received for setting up of industries in Rashakai Economic Zone Phase-I, adding that special attention would be given to the company that would increase exports.

Abdul Karim said that most applications were given for setting up of electric, mineral, agriculture and pharmacy related industrial units.

He said that Daraban Dera Ismail Khan would be the next industrial zone to be developed in phase-II which would be stretched over an area of 2000 acres.

He said that completion of Rashakai Economic Zone would usher a new era of prosperity and development in the province by initiating industrial and commercial activities.

Speaking on the occasion the KP Government spokesman Kamran Bangash said it is a historical achievement of KP Government that industrial zones are being constructed in the province. On the occasion, the Special Assistant on Industries Abdul Karim Khan extended special thanks to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for his personal interest in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, the first project of the province which is near completion under Public-Private Partnership.