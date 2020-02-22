'Rashakai Economic Zone' to open new vistas of development in KP: NA speaker

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) ::National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar Saturday said Reshakai Economic Zone would prove to be a milestone and open new vistas of development for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Addressing a public meeting in Swabi, he said the economic zone would create employment opportunities of Swabi, Mardan and Nowshera and usher these areas in new phase of development.

Recalling achievements of the government, he said tobacco growers who were being exploited in past were provided relief by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to resolve economic problems of the country that were the result of wrong decisions taken by previous governments.

The speaker said the government initiated practical work on gas provision schemes by allocating huge funds Rs1.4 billion.

He informed that 220 KV Grid Station had also been approved that would resolve the problems of low voltage in Swabi.