Rashakai, Hattar SEZs To Add Value To Country's Economic Potential: National Assembly Speaker

Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were indispensable for economic stability in Pakistan.

He said Rashakai and Hattar SEZs would add value to the economic potential of the country and result in reducing the unemployment ratio.

He expressed these views in a meeting at Parliament House on provision of gas and electricity at the doorstep of Rashakai and Hattar Special Economic Zones, said a press release.

The officials from Ministries of Planning, Development and Reform, Energy (Petroleum and Power Division), board of Investment, National Transmission and Dispatch Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Planning and Development KPK,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) attended the said meeting.

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub suggested that the officials concerned from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal Government should sit together, discuss the related issues in order to finalize the PC-I and expedite the ongoing process.

He said the Power Division and Petroleum Division should coordinate with KPEZDMC and finalize the PC-I for provision of gas and electricity accordingly. The speaker National Assembly said officials from Planning, Development and Reforms should take necessary steps required for the approval of PC-I for the provision of gas and electricity to Rashakai and Hattar Special Economic Zones.

He said such meetings would continue to translate the vision of economic stability into reality.

