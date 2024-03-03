Rashan Bags Distribution From March 5: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari, Asif Hussain Shah has said that the verification process of deserving people was continued across the district at a rapid pace and Rashan bags distribution would be started from March 05 to 15.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said that the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated a most awaited project of offering relief to the masses by providing them with free Rashan. He said that a total of 234,169 registered families under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would be offered free Rashan across the district.
He said that special teams have been formed to check the quality of the commodities as the CM Punjab has warned of stern action over sub-standard commodities. He said that transparency would be ensured during Rashan distribution and urged the masses to keep their registered mobile phones on all the time for coordination with the distribution teams.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
6 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered10 minutes ago
-
'Vocational training Centre offers employment through skill, different courses'20 minutes ago
-
Delivery of ration bags under Ramazan package from March 529 minutes ago
-
Board factory gutted29 minutes ago
-
Sheikhupura Transformer Reclamation Workshop inaugurated30 minutes ago
-
CM initiates polio eradication campaign in KP39 minutes ago
-
First ever selection of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj via NTS ensures transparency: Aneeq40 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.2m from 232 defaulters in 24 hours49 minutes ago
-
70th Annual General Alumni meeting at UAF50 minutes ago
-
45 power pilferers netted in MEPCO region50 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to devise plan for eliminating encroachments on Nullah Leh59 minutes ago
-
ADC General chairs special price magistrates meeting59 minutes ago