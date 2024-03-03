Rashan bags distribution from March 5: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari, Asif Hussain Shah has said that the verification process of deserving people was continued across the district at a rapid pace and Rashan bags distribution would be started from March 05 to 15.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said that the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated a most awaited project of offering relief to the masses by providing them with free Rashan. He said that a total of 234,169 registered families under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would be offered free Rashan across the district.

He said that special teams have been formed to check the quality of the commodities as the CM Punjab has warned of stern action over sub-standard commodities. He said that transparency would be ensured during Rashan distribution and urged the masses to keep their registered mobile phones on all the time for coordination with the distribution teams.