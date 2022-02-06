UrduPoint.com

Rasheed Condemns Firing At Pak Troops

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2022 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday strongly condemned the firing at Pakistani troops from across the Afghan border in Kurram district.

The minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel in the terrorist incident.

While strongly condemning the incident, the minister asked the interim Taliban government should fulfill its promise and stopped cross border terrorist activities.

Paying homage to the sacrifices of armed forces, he said that their sacrifices would not go in vain.

>